SHIRLEY J. (SMITH) WHITNEY Cedar Rapids Shirley J. (Smith) Whitney, 72, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Washington, received her angel wings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Please feel free to join the family at Ellis Park Pool Pavilion for a celebration of her life at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi (Todd) Skiles of Texas; a son, Jason (Tina) Whitney of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Pearl Streets and Sue Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitney. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Cedar Rapids. She worked for Rockwell Collins for more than 25 years and retired from there.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
