Sidney D. Thomas


1952 - 2020
Sidney D. Thomas Obituary
SIDNEY D. THOMAS Iowa City Sidney D. Thomas, 67, of Iowa City, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Sidney was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Detroit, the son of Edward J. and Mary L. (Howard) Thomas. Following graduation from King High School in Detroit, he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with his B.A. degree in sociology. While at Iowa, he had a distinguished career with the Iowa Hawkeyes football program, something that he cherished the rest of his life, the many friends he made throughout his lifetime as a Hawkeye. Sidney married Rose Merry Moore on May 17, 1980, in Cedar Rapids. For many years, Sidney was associated with Hawkeye Food Systems. He enjoyed much in his life: his football, his Hawkeyes defeating Michigan in football, his friends and his deep love for his family. His family includes his wife, Rose (Popo); daughter, Denelle Thomas; siblings, Glenn Thomas (Lynn), Pansy Tapper (Winston), Dwayne Howard, Annie McPherson, Sharron Sheppard (Ken) and Gavin Howard (Chrystal); and one niece; six nephews; and other dear family members. Sidney was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Quinton Thomas; and siblings, Edith Thomas and Donald Thomas. Private family services have been held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020
