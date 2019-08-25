Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SMC3 Shanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SMC3 William Shanahan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SMC3 William Shanahan Jr. Obituary
SMC3 WILLIAM SHANAHAN JR. Cedar Rapids SM3C Shanahan perished while valiantly serving his nation aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, immediately following the service at St. Patrick's Church. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Cedar Rapids is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SMC3's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.