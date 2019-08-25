|
|
SMC3 WILLIAM SHANAHAN JR. Cedar Rapids SM3C Shanahan perished while valiantly serving his nation aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, immediately following the service at St. Patrick's Church. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Cedar Rapids is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019