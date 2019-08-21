Home

Sol Maikon

Sol Maikon Obituary
SOL MAIKON Cedar Rapids Sol Maikon, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. A visitation was held Aug. 20 at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Eben Israel Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Sol was born in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 26, 1926. He graduated from Coe College. Sol went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. Sol returned home and married Sandy in 1960 in Cedar Rapids. Many knew Sol as a jeweler, a profession he worked for almost 70 years, most recently at Ginsberg Jewelers. Sol was an active member of the Temple of Judah. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; and his grandchildren, Miriam (Jeremy) Lemke and Sarah Maikon. Sol was preceded in death by his son, Marc Maikon.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
