|
|
SOMVANG KEOMANIVONG Marion Somvang Keomanivong, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Paseuth Keomanivong. He leaves his two daughters, Brandi Keomanivong and Julie Keomanivong; his son, Jamie Keomanivong; his sisters, Bounleuth Vongsa, Oneta Ninnakan and Kham Keomanivong; eight granddaughters; and many other relatives and friends. Somvang was born March 15, 1957, in Vientiane, Laos. He was the son of Ngyu and Damdee Keomanivong. He arrived in the United States in his late teens, eventually married and had three children. Som, as he was regularly called, enjoyed fishing with his children, working on his home and, most of all, making people smile with his passion for cooking. He would always have food readily available and loved passing on his family recipes to his loved ones. Som started his life in the United States with almost nothing and worked hard to build a future for both him and his family. He was a creative handyman, and self-proclaimed "mountain man" that considered himself a survivor, never backing down from a challenge. Although his dream of owning a restaurant never came to fruition, his drive and strong work ethic led him to eventually become a proud sushi chef. For loved ones, loss can be hard, but Som was a strong believer in celebrating life and would want everyone who knew him to remember the strong, proud man that he was. His smile, positive energy and ability to get through the hardest of situations will continue to impact the lives of many long after he's gone. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019