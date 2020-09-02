1/1
Sondra "Sandy" Mounce
SONDRA "SANDY" J. MOUNCE Mount Vernon Sondra "Sandy" J. Mounce, 67, of Mount Vernon, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at The Bird House Hospice Home with family by her side. A private family service will be held at a later date. Surviving Sandy are her two sisters, Kelly Mounce, Cedar Rapids, and Cheryl (Darrel) Obadal, Mountain Home, Ark. She also leaves behind her nieces, Magille (Pat) Gevock, Keri Mounce (Mike Wallace) and Amy (Clint) Smith; nephews, Dale Merrill and Brandon (Melissa) Kurtz; great-nieces and nephews, J.J., Teghan and Tava Gevock, Treynor Smith, Kale and Remy Merrill and M'Lynn and Kane Kurtz; and her "grandsons," Sam Kringlen, Ben Binder, Aidan and Brody Nosek, Alex, Adam and Austin Deeb, and Maddox, Jace and Brooks Thede. Preceding Sandy in death were her parents; brother, Doug Mounce; and niece, Kasey Merrill. Sandy was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Hubert and Irene Mounce. She moved to Lisbon in 1957, where she graduated from high school. Sandy will forever be known as Aunt Sandy or Maw-Maw to all the children in her life (old and young), teaching them kindness and what it truly meant to be loved unconditionally. She will live on through the memories of her slumber parties, root beer floats, cooking, road trips, giggles, watching countless hours of sporting events, and hearts of those who knew her. She indeed left as the richest woman in the world because of all those who blessed her life. Thank you to everyone who was part of the journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's honor may be made to: The Bird House, 8 Lime Kiln Lane NE, Iowa City, IA 52240 and Mustang Athletic Booster Club, 318 Hill View Dr. SE, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Please share your support and memories with Sandy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
