SONJA K. (TURNER) KEENAN Marion Sonja K. (Turner) Keenan, 77, of Marion, formerly of Delhi and Solon, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Masonville, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester is assisting with arrangements. Sonja was born Oct. 16, 1942, to Don and Betty Greiff. Sonja Turner married Don Keenan on Nov. 28, 1968, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Sonja enjoyed doing crafts and mushroom hunting in the spring for morels. She was a loving, warm sister, wife and friend; she will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her son, Keith (Anne) Keenan of Iowa City, Iowa; grandsons, Cody Prosch of Texas and Colton Prosch of Iowa City; sister, Lorie Sands of Hopkinton, Iowa; and dear friend, Colleen (Don) Powers of Solon, Iowa. Sonja was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and parents, Betty and Don Grieff of Hopkinton. Please share a memory of Sonja at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
