SONJA MARJORIE FRAZIER Cedar Rapids Sonja Marjorie Frazier, 80, of Cedar Rapids, daughter of Earl and Marjorie Rowray, died peacefully on April 18, 2019. Sonja was a loving mother to her three sons and a devoted wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Frazier Sr.; and son, Randy T. Frazier. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James E. Frazier Jr. and wife Kimalee and Ricky A. Frazier; niece, Sheryl Perrin and husband Dennis; niece, Kathy Ghiselin and family; sisters-in-law, Doris Frazier and Naomi Mitchell; brother-in-law, Dave Karr; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to all the loved ones who shared in her care. Your devotion and love will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life and private burial at Lafayette Cemetery will be at a later date for the family. We give honor to the Lord Jesus Christ who carried her home. Amen.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019
