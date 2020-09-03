1/1
Sonya Carolyn "Sunny" (Benna) Larsen
SONYA "SUNNY" CAROLYN LARSEN (BENNA) Iowa City Sonya "Sunny" Carolyn Larsen (Benna), 86, of Iowa City, died peacefully at home surrounded by family early morning on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be private. A livestream will be available for others to view at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Service for the family will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City, where Sunny has been an active member since 1960. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic, Iowa City Hospice or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; mother, Harriet; father, Bertil; mother-in-law, Anna; and father-in-law, Karl. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Clausen of Iowa City; daughter, Annie Larsen of Iowa City; son, (Karl) Sam Larsen of Lone Tree, Iowa; daughter, Sara Larsen of Madison, Wis.; son, Tom Larsen of Iowa City; and grandchildren, Faun, Annika, Kristen, Jericho, Kaj, Leif and Jonus. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
