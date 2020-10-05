SOPHIE PRULL Center Junction Sophie Prull, 98, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Stone Hill Communities in Dubuque following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a parish vigil will be held at 3 p.m. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Salvation Army of Eastern Iowa. Surviving are Dwayne (Mary Jo) Prull, Venice, Fla., Denise (Wes) Prull, Phoenix, Ariz.; her daughter-in-law, LaRue Prull, Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren, Chad Prull, Kerri Prull and Jason Meyer; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 1992; a son, Dale, in 2020; her sister, Lucille Price; and a brother, Bob Holub. Sophie Frances Holub was born Nov. 13, 1921, at Prairieburg, Iowa. She was the daughter of Joseph and Francis Kula, Holub. She received her education in the rural schools near her home. Sophie married Richard Prull on Aug. 8, 1946, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The couple farmed near Center Junction until they retired from active farming in 1982. Following Richard's death, Sophie continued to live on the farm until the age of 97 when she moved to a care facility.



