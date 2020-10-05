1/1
Sophie Prull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOPHIE PRULL Center Junction Sophie Prull, 98, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Stone Hill Communities in Dubuque following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a parish vigil will be held at 3 p.m. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Salvation Army of Eastern Iowa. Surviving are Dwayne (Mary Jo) Prull, Venice, Fla., Denise (Wes) Prull, Phoenix, Ariz.; her daughter-in-law, LaRue Prull, Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren, Chad Prull, Kerri Prull and Jason Meyer; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 1992; a son, Dale, in 2020; her sister, Lucille Price; and a brother, Bob Holub. Sophie Frances Holub was born Nov. 13, 1921, at Prairieburg, Iowa. She was the daughter of Joseph and Francis Kula, Holub. She received her education in the rural schools near her home. Sophie married Richard Prull on Aug. 8, 1946, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The couple farmed near Center Junction until they retired from active farming in 1982. Following Richard's death, Sophie continued to live on the farm until the age of 97 when she moved to a care facility.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goettsch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved