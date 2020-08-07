1/1
Spencer Tyrone Blakey
SPENCER TYRONE BLAKEY Cedar Rapids Spencer Tyrone Blakey passed away unexpectedly in his home on Aug. 3, 2020. He was born June 1, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Andrew and Bette (Madlock) Blakey. Spencer attended Washington High School and pursued a career as a chef. His love for cooking allowed him to work at many area restaurants. He was a longtime dedicated employee of Woody Woodburns Diner. Spencer enjoyed life. His infectious laugh and smile will be missed. Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Bette (Madlock) Blakey; sister, Nancy Fielder; brother, Stanley Blakey; and nephew, Justin Fielder. Survivors include his sister, Alexia (Mark) Taylor; brother, Mark Doolin; and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life for Spencer T. Blakey will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at his family home, 1009 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
