Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Prairiewoods Eco-Spirituality Center
120 E. Boyson Rd.
Hiawatha, IA
View Map
Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty

Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty Obituary
SR. ELIZABETH "BETTY" DAUGHERTY Cedar Rapids Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Prairiewoods Eco-Spirituality Center, 120 E. Boyson Rd., Hiawatha, followed by sharing of memories till 4 p.m. A full obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the Gazette. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
