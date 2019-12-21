|
SR. ELIZABETH "BETTY" DAUGHERTY Cedar Rapids Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Prairiewoods Eco-Spirituality Center, 120 E. Boyson Rd., Hiawatha, followed by sharing of memories till 4 p.m. A full obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the Gazette. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019