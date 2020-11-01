STAFF SGT. ADAM RAY SANDERS Cedar Rapids Staff Sgt. Adam Ray Sanders, "A-Train," 38, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories. The service will be viewable live at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/57033108
. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Full obituary is viewable online at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.