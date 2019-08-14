|
STACEY LEE MERCER Cedar Rapids Stacey Lee Mercer lost her battle with cancer at home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cedar Memorial Family Center. Stacey was born in Cedar Rapids on March 19, 1971. She was the third child of Robert and Karen Mercer. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989. Stacey enlisted in the U.S. Navy, graduated from corps school with honors and then went on to pharmacy school and served until June 1993. She returned home and began employment at St. Luke's Hospital as a cerftified RX tech/inventory specialist until her death. She was preceded in death by her dog, Brody (MR. Whiney). Stacey is survived by her parents; her two brothers, William (Anna) and Michael; one sister, Sandra; surrogate brother, Scot Nation; grandmother, Gwenyth Sharpe, all of Cedar Rapids; nephew, Christopher (Hanna) of Marion; niece, Stephanie (Christian) of Cedar Rapids; and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. She leaves behind many good friends and co-workers, especially her sister from another set of parents, Jenny Wilson. Stacey loved the outdoors and was a very active person. She was a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, terrible at golf, played several different sports, did as many charity walks/runs as she could and was just a nice/fun person to be around. "A very special thank-you to the oncology unit at PCI for her care." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Please leave a message or tribute to Stacey's family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019