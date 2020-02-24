|
STACY LYNN CHABAK Cedar Rapids Stacy Lynn Chabak, 51, of Cedar Rapids, reached her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakland Church of the Nazarene by Pastor Dave King. Family is requesting that purple be worn to honor Stacy. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Stacy is survived by six children, Kora-Lee, Keeler, Kesslyn, Cory, KJ and Kurtis; grandlove, Kenneth; mother, Maureen "Maury"; sister, Kimmy K; stepmother, Ruth Heim; Robert Dix; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Full obituary may be read at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020