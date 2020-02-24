Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Stacy Chabak
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakland Church of the Nazarene
Stacy Lynn Chabak

Stacy Lynn Chabak Obituary
STACY LYNN CHABAK Cedar Rapids Stacy Lynn Chabak, 51, of Cedar Rapids, reached her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakland Church of the Nazarene by Pastor Dave King. Family is requesting that purple be worn to honor Stacy. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Stacy is survived by six children, Kora-Lee, Keeler, Kesslyn, Cory, KJ and Kurtis; grandlove, Kenneth; mother, Maureen "Maury"; sister, Kimmy K; stepmother, Ruth Heim; Robert Dix; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Full obituary may be read at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
