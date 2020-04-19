|
STACY (MILLER) VALENTINE Cedar Rapids Stacy (Miller) Valentine, 50, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of Stacy's life will be held at a later date. Stacy was born Sept. 2, 1969, in Orange County, Calif., the daughter of George and Christina (Williams) Miller. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School and attended Hamilton Business College. On Aug. 27, 1994, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Stacy was united in marriage to Timothy Valentine. She was employed at Dan's Overhead Doors and More in their residential scheduling department. Stacy enjoyed spending time with her family and watching movies. She always put everyone's needs before her own. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Valentine; daughters, Britnee and Carissa Valentine; mother, Chris Miller; brother, Kenneth (Tricia) Miller; sister-in-law, Amy (Mike) May; stepsisters, Tammy (Jonny) O'Connor and Shelly (Shane) Kaiser; nieces, Nicole Miller, Brook Miller and Delaney May; special cousin, Shannon; her father- and mother-in-law, Dr. Doug (Sandy) Calentine; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Lori, Stephanie, Michelle, Misty and Jeanne. Stacy was preceded in death by her father. A very special thank you to Mike and Amy May for all of their love, kindness and support during this extremely difficult time. Please share a memory of Stacy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020