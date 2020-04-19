Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy (Miller) Valentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy (Miller) Valentine Obituary
STACY (MILLER) VALENTINE Cedar Rapids Stacy (Miller) Valentine, 50, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of Stacy's life will be held at a later date. Stacy was born Sept. 2, 1969, in Orange County, Calif., the daughter of George and Christina (Williams) Miller. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School and attended Hamilton Business College. On Aug. 27, 1994, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Stacy was united in marriage to Timothy Valentine. She was employed at Dan's Overhead Doors and More in their residential scheduling department. Stacy enjoyed spending time with her family and watching movies. She always put everyone's needs before her own. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Valentine; daughters, Britnee and Carissa Valentine; mother, Chris Miller; brother, Kenneth (Tricia) Miller; sister-in-law, Amy (Mike) May; stepsisters, Tammy (Jonny) O'Connor and Shelly (Shane) Kaiser; nieces, Nicole Miller, Brook Miller and Delaney May; special cousin, Shannon; her father- and mother-in-law, Dr. Doug (Sandy) Calentine; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Lori, Stephanie, Michelle, Misty and Jeanne. Stacy was preceded in death by her father. A very special thank you to Mike and Amy May for all of their love, kindness and support during this extremely difficult time. Please share a memory of Stacy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -