STANLEY EARL BRENNEMAN Ladora Stanley Earl Brenneman, 89, of Ladora, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with the Rev. Dustin Vu officiating. Inurnment will be in the Ohio Cemetery, rural Ladora. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Stanley is survived by his children, Lori Volz of Amana and Brian (Brenda) Brenneman of Blairstown; six grandchildren, Dan (Tanya) Reade of Tiffin, Brent (Milaena) Reade of Cedar Rapids, Shane Volz of Tiffin, Jodi (Denny) Ballard of Amana, Heidi Hollenbeck of Tiffin and Derek (Erica) Brenneman of Williamsburg; 12 great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Brock Reade, April and Brandon Reade, Mitchell and Trevor Volz, Nolan, Brayden, Aubrey and Gianna Ballard, Malea Hollenbeck and Kaylee Brenneman; two siblings, Raymond (Fannie) Brenneman of Indiana and Shirley (Cal) Hochstedler of Kalona; and a sister-in-law, Edna Brenneman of Kalona. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Krejci) Brenneman; a son-in-law, Gary Volz; two brothers, Rollin Brenneman and Eldon, in infancy; and a sister, Rose Mary. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019