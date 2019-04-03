STANLEY D. CADY Toddville Stanley D. Cady, 91, of Kiln, Miss., passed away April 1, 2019. Stanley enjoyed old time country and bluegrass music. He played electric bass guitar and was in a band with his brothers in the 1960s. He was a jack-of-all-trades having worked on an international pipeline in Venezuela, owned his own auto mechanics garage and even delivered the U.S. mail. In 1962, he went to work for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, where he worked as a radio technician until his retirement in 1990. He married Bonnie Brecht on Jan. 3, 1955, in Mankato, Minn. Together, they lived in Minnesota, Idaho and Benton County, Iowa, before settling in Toddville, where they spent most of their married life raising four daughters. They moved to Kiln in 1997. Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, Charles and Ella Mae Cady; four brothers, Royal Cady, Bill Cady, Leo Cady and Cliff Cady; three sisters, Luella Rasmussen, Leona Shockman and Millie Wells; and a son-in-law, Glenn Brown. He is survived by his children, Nelda (Jeff) Cady, Cheryl (Dean) Meyer, Lauri Brown and Brenda (Larry) Fertitta; two sisters, Charlotte (Johnny) Lundholm and Rose Etta Andrews; five grandsons, Joseph Springer, Micheal Cady, Justin (Jamie) Springer, Matthew Cady and Adam Brown; as well as several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian, Miss. The service will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the . An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary