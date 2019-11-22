Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coralville United Methodist church
Coralville, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Coralville United Methodist church
Coralville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley D. "Stan" Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley D. "Stan" Bishop Obituary
STANLEY D. "STAN" BISHOP Coralville Stanley D. "Stan" Bishop, 92, longtime resident of Coralville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Coralville United Methodist church in Coralville, where there will be a time of visitation from 9 a.m. until services. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Gazette. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for his family and services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -