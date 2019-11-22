|
|
STANLEY D. "STAN" BISHOP Coralville Stanley D. "Stan" Bishop, 92, longtime resident of Coralville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Coralville United Methodist church in Coralville, where there will be a time of visitation from 9 a.m. until services. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Gazette. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for his family and services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019