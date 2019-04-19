Services Powell Funeral Home 407 N Highland Williamsburg , IA 52361 319-664-3385 Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Teggatz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Stanley David Teggatz

Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. STANLEY DAVID TEGGATZ Cedar Rapids Dr. Stanley David Teggatz, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away April 16, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 22, 1946, the son of Alvin and Elsie Lorenz Teggatz. He attended grammar school at Immanuel Lutheran school in rural Williamsburg. In 1964, he graduated from Williamsburg High School as valedictorian of his class. In 1968, he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in farm operations and was united in marriage to Beth Schaefer at St. John's Lutheran Church at Homestead. In 1972, he graduated from ISU Veterinary College and was inducted into Phi Zeta Veterinary Honor Society. Dr. Teggatz practiced in Britt, Iowa, for one year. In 1973, he returned to his hometown and opened the Teggatz Animal Hospital in the basement of his house with his wife as a vet tech and mother of two small sons. In 1975, he formed a very enjoyable partnership with two existing older solo practitioners in town, Dr. D.T. White and Dr. J.E. Riggenbach. In 1978, he established the Veterinary Medical Center and built his clinic north of Williamsburg and began to hire and mentor ambitious new ISU graduates. He took great pride in seeing the practice grow to become one of the largest in eastern Iowa. Dr. Teggatz retired in 2001. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. The last 15 years were filled with many different trips with the grandchildren and attending their activities. He spent a great deal of time fishing with his grandchildren and showing them all how to hunt mushrooms as well as small game and pheasants. Dr. Teggatz was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with his sons and friends and numerous trips to North Dakota to duck hunt. Dr. Teggatz was active in his community as a former Iowa County Board of Health member and Williamsburg School Board member. He was a former board member of the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Association, and an IVMA and AVMA member. He also received several county conservation awards for his farming practices. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Williamsburg. He was a 45-year member of the Williamsburg Lions Club and charter member of the Williamsburg Ruritan Club. Dr. Teggatz was an avid Cyclone fan and enjoyed ribbing his Hawkeyes friends when he could. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beth; his three sons, Dr. Chris Teggatz and wife Dr. Tanya Teggatz of Cedar Rapids, Dr. Curt Teggatz and wife Dr. Susan Teggatz of Carroll, and Chad Teggatz of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Emma, Anna, Katie and John Teggatz, all of Cedar Rapids, and Charlie, Will and Jack Teggatz, all of Carroll; his sister-in-law, Dr. Mary Fast and husband Doug Fast, Omaha Neb.; niece, Cara Estes and husband Commander Adam Estes and their children, Aaron, Henry and Charlie, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; and nephew, Elliot Fast of Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Alvin and Elsie Teggatz; and his special four-legged hunting friends, Major, Chelsea, Toby and Ellie Mae. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2978 225th St., Williamsburg, Iowa. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home, 407 North Highland St., Williamsburg. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Williamsburg, or to the Williamsburg Lions Club Leader Dog Program. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Tim Momany of Amana and Dr. C. Ghosh and the entire staff of the Ghosh Clinic of Cedar Rapids for their outstanding medical care and compassion. The family is also thankful for the nursing care given by Debbie Ridder, R.N. In addition, the family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf House of Hiawatha for their care during the last four days of life. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries