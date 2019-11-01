|
STANLEY J. MALINA Chelsea Stanley J. Malina, 88, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea with Father Dennis Conway officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelsea. Stanley was born March 7, 1931, to James and Mary (Benda) Malina. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1949. Following school, Stan worked with his uncle Steve Benda until joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service, Stan took courses in heating and cooling and eventually started Malina Plumbing and Heating with his brother, Paul. Stan helped raise rabbits and chinchillas. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and watching country and Western movies. He was a member of Chelsea American Legion and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Stan is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jeanne (Mark) Bornemann of Marion, Barbara Ann Malina of Cedar Rapids, Mike Malina of Lincoln, Neb., Cecelia "Sid" (Robert) Jedlicka of Chelsea and J. John Malina of Griswold. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James, Edward and Paul Malina. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019