STANLEY K. MILLER Cedar Rapids Stanley K. Miller, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Stan was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Parkersburg, the son of Koert and Jenny Kappel Miller. Stan graduated from Allison High School in Allison. He married Joan I. Edeker on May 3, 1957. They were blessed with three daughters, Shelly Hartman, Pam Miller and Stacy Penning, as well as three grandchildren, Brad Penning, Kara Penning Snapp (Mike) and Dustin Miller (Anna). Stan started work with the Iowa Highway Commission. That led to other road construction jobs, which included streets inspector for the city of Cedar Rapids and Cedar Rapids Asphalt. His last working years were spent at Jefferson High School on the night custodial staff. Stan was an avid hunter, fisherman, State Fair attendee and gardener. He also was an avid collector of many things (hoarder). Stan was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. There will be private services at Teahen Funeral Home. Stan's family would like to thank Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and her staff for their great care and compassion. Memorials may be directed to the family or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019