STANLEY E. KOHL Stanwood Stanley E. Kohl, 68, passed away at his home Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with Pastor Ron Lashmit officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at the Stanwood Cemetery at a later date. Stanley was born Feb. 1, 1951, to Dale "Jim" and Berniece (Benton) Kohl in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stan hauled grain for 43 years with his own truck. His hobbies included woodworking and working on his antique cars. He is survived by his mother, Berniece; significant other, Sheryl Mullan of Stanwood; daughters, Teresa Butler of Burlington and Becky Donahue (Brad Tholen) of Tipton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Kohl of Coralville, Jenny (Jim) Rahn of Cedar Valley and Debbie (Kim) Weber of Tipton; and Sheryl's children, Brian (Lesley) Mullan of Cedar Rapids and Kelly (Dean) Chiafos of Center Point, and their children. Stan was preceded in death by his father. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous or the . Condolences and memories may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019