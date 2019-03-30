STANLEY LEE ATKINSON Goshen, Ind. Stanley Lee Atkinson, 79, of Goshen, Ind., formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Goshen Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Grace Reformed Church, 520 Maxwell St., Waterloo, IA 50701. Officiating is Pastor Dave Van Netten. Stanley was born on March 7, 1940, the son of Earle and Maxine (Hand) Atkinson, in Waterloo. He was married to Jeanne Marie Eggleston on July 10, 1960, in Waterloo. Stanley worked as a milk man before working as a sales manager for Swiss Valley Farms where he retired in 2000. Stanley was a longtime area coach for gymnastics in Waterloo from 1971 to 1992. Among the many gymnasts that he coached, two of which were Rick and Lori. For his services to the sport, he is being inducted into the USA Gymnastics Federation Region 4 Hall of Fame on April 6, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Stanley and Jeanne enjoyed working the concession services in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on several occasions, where they made many friendships with the coaches. Together, they would travel all over the country and take cruises with their family. Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Atkinson; three children, Randy (Kathy) Atkinson, Rick (Cindy) Atkinson and Lori (Jim) Pickard; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Vic), Chase, David (Christina), Nicole (Ricky), Spencer (Chelsea), A.J. (Becky), Troy and Travis (Eva); two great-grandchildren, Brendan and Ethan; sister, Sheryl (William) Stoll; niece, Marisa; and brother-in-law, Craig (Joanne) Eggleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Frances Daniels. Stanley's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate, tender, and outstanding care Stan received from Hospice of Goshen, the Goshen Hospital Staff, and also for the loving presence of God through Pastor John Hickey and the Faith Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Stanley. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary