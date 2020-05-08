|
STANLEY N. HAUSER Marengo Stanley N. Hauser, 87, of Marengo, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 12, at Calvary Cemetery in Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Military honors will be conducted at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in Stanley's name. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and his children, Paul and Anita Hauser of Rochester, N.Y., Sheila and David Sherman of Marengo, Jeff and Gayle Hauser of Royal Oak, Mich., Scott and Mindy Hauser of Rochester, N.Y., Karen Hauser Richards of Grinnell and David and Debbie Hauser of Ankeny; he also leaves 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three of his siblings, Ruth Hauser Serck, and her husband, Ronald of Rock Valley, Kenneth Hauser, and his wife, Dorcas of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Carol Hauser Williams, and her husband, Billy of East Bend, N.C. He was preceded in death by three of his siblings, Anna Marie Hauser Gardner of Minneapolis, Ralph Hauser of Rock Valley and Edward Hauser of Rock Valley; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Hellwig Leinen of Yankton, S.D. Better yet, toast his memory with a Black Velvet and 7-Up. Stan would like to know you're enjoying life. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020