STANLEY S. FUNSTON Cedar Rapids Stanley S. Funston, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The Rev. Steve Qualben will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include a son, David (Kelly) of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Kari Ryder of Cedar Rapids and Kimberly (David) Seda of Pella; and two sisters, Kathy Starbuck of Herrin, Ill., and Anne Jones of Arlington, Texas. He also is survived by eight grandchildren, Seth, Levi, Dylan, Zach, Eric, Nieve, Adria and Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Cody; four brothers, Wilbur, Bill, Gene and Richard; and one sister, Roberta. Stan was born June 27, 1929, in Abilene, Kan., the son of Wallace and Maude (Hurley) Funston. He married Janet Teslow on July 19, 1958, in Decorah. Janet passed away in 2007. Stan was an engineer at Rockwell for more than 37 years, retiring in 1994. He was a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching and feeding birds and gardening, as well as proudly serving the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Stan researched his family genealogy and published several books on his family's heritage. Stan always will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Funston family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020