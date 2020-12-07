Avis, Nancy, Joe & family's,

So very sorry for your loss. Avis I was so blessed to care for Stanley at Meadow View. His constant smile & kindness with always a Thank-you for any help given. He loved to visit & chat. Nancy & Joe I was your neighbor in Anamosa for several years. Your dad will be missed. To all sending Hugs & prayers are being said in the days & weeks ahead.

Cynda & Michael Ingalls

Friend