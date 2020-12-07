1/1
Stanley Uthoff
STANLEY UTHOFF Cedar Rapids Stanley Uthoff, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at West Ridge Residential Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, with the Rev. Darren Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at Garrison Cemetery with graveside military rites. Friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and service. Stanley was born Jan. 9, 1938, in rural Linn County, to Arthur and Bessie (Vogt) Uthoff. He was raised on the Uthoff family farm near Mount Auburn. He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1957. Stanley was drafted to the U.S. Army and served his country for two years. He was united in marriage to Avis Noe on May 23, 1959, in Mount Auburn. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids, where Stanley worked for Quaker Oats as a weigh master for 42 years, retiring in 2000. Stanley was a very active member of Central Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids and loved to serve the congregation in any way possible. Church and especially his family were his greatest joy. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Avis of Cedar Rapids; three children, Nancy (Joe) Beadle of Anamosa, Kevin (Karen) Uthoff of Vinton and Bryan Uthoff of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five brothers; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at West Ridge for their loving care. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
December 7, 2020
Avis, Nancy, Joe & family's,
So very sorry for your loss. Avis I was so blessed to care for Stanley at Meadow View. His constant smile & kindness with always a Thank-you for any help given. He loved to visit & chat. Nancy & Joe I was your neighbor in Anamosa for several years. Your dad will be missed. To all sending Hugs & prayers are being said in the days & weeks ahead.
Cynda & Michael Ingalls
Friend
December 7, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
