STANLEY J. VAVROCH Belle Plaine Stanley J. Vavroch, 63, of Belle Plaine, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com I pray that I may live to fish, until my dying day. When it comes to my final cast, I then must humbly pray. When in the Lord's great landing net, and peacefully asleep, that in his mercy I be judged "big enough to keep!"
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019