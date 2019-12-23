|
STEFANIE ANN UNDERWOOD Marion Stefanie Ann Underwood, 39, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Celebration of Life from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Praire Hill Pavilion, 5680 Kacena Ave., Marion. She is survived by children, Michelle Raue and Sebastian Glassberg; father, Steve Underwood (Julie); mother, Rebecca Smith (Stewart); and brothers, Jessie Philiph and Jacob Underwood. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Dolores Underwood; and infant son, Brock Glassburg.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019