Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stefanie Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefanie Ann Underwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stefanie Ann Underwood Obituary
STEFANIE ANN UNDERWOOD Marion Stefanie Ann Underwood, 39, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Celebration of Life from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Praire Hill Pavilion, 5680 Kacena Ave., Marion. She is survived by children, Michelle Raue and Sebastian Glassberg; father, Steve Underwood (Julie); mother, Rebecca Smith (Stewart); and brothers, Jessie Philiph and Jacob Underwood. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Dolores Underwood; and infant son, Brock Glassburg.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -