STELLA TEEL Winthrop Stella Teel, 98, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Burial will take place at a later date in Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Survivors include her two daughters, Alice (Larry) Green of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Susan (Mike) VanLaningham of Independence; four sons, Kenneth (Peg) of Rochester, Minn., Steven (Janet) of Walker, Bruce (Julie) of Eldorado, Wis., and Monty of Jesup; and one brother, Elmer (Marlene) Hettinger of Independence. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
