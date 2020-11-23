STEPHANIE ANN MEASE Cedar Rapids Stephanie Ann Mease, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's after a short battle with cancer. Private family services will be held, with a burial at Spencer's Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at Teahen Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Attendance is limited to no more than 15 at a time, and all in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randy; two daughters, Lindsay (Travis) Lange of Marion and Haley (Allen) Connerley of Cedar Rapids; a son, Tyson Mease of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Darby and Tamzin Lange, and Emersyn and Quinley Connerley; her mother, Dorothy Young of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Susan Hutchinson of Anamosa and Linda (Tom) Bass of Plainwell, Mich. Her father, Robert Young, preceded her in death. Stephanie was born April 20, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Wagemann Young, and a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School. She married Randy Mease on Aug. 24, 1974, in Cedar Rapids. Stephanie retired in 2018 after 26 years with the City of Cedar Rapids Assessor's Office. Stephanie was very selfless and lived to take care of others. Many of her most memorable days were spent cooking, baking and crafting with her granddaughters. She was a very talented seamstress and master gardener. Stephanie was a gracious hostess who welcomed everyone into her home. She was the glue that held her family together, and every gathering was a feast and a celebration. All who knew her were blessed to have her in their life. Stephanie was very much loved and will be greatly missed. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
