Stephen A. "Steve" Maxey
1934 - 2020
STEPHEN "STEVE" A. MAXEY Iowa City Stephen "Steve" A. Maxey, 85, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Graveside Services will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Please respect social distancing at the cemetery; masks are strongly recommended. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Stephen Maxey Memorial Fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Steve was born Oct. 5, 1934, in North Liberty, the son of Arthur and Grace (Huffman) Maxey. He grew up in North Liberty and after the death of his father, the family moved to Iowa City. Steve was united in marriage to Esther Gorvin on July 14, 1969, in Rockford, Ill. He worked as a custodian for the city of Iowa City and the Iowa City Community School District. Survivors include his wife, Esther; stepdaughter, Karen Gaffey and her daughter Kiera Gaffey, both of Tiffin; sons, Steven Maxey, Doug Maxey and Michael Maxey; in-laws, Phyllis (Roy) Frazer of Sun City, Ariz., Betty (Dick) DeJong of Waxahachie, Texas, Ed (Marlene) Gorvin of Mahomet, Ill., Larry Gorvin of Oxford, Gene Gorvin of Coralville and Norma (Bob) Jett of Iowa City; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, three brothers, one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
