Stephen Graham

STEPHEN JOHN GRAHAM Cedar Rapids Stephen John Graham, 65, of Marco Island, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Avow Hospice Inpatient Unit in Naples, Fla., from esophageal cancer. A Celebration of Life service was held July 16 at Marco Presbyterian Church in Marco Island, Fla. Pastor Scott Kerens and Father Mike Graham officiated. Per Steve's wishes, a small private sunset burial followed that same evening. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Father Mike Graham officiating. Guests may opt to participate by livestream at vimeo.com/event/281513/8ebe4004e4JB
. A private interment of ashes to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Steve was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Don and Mary Ann (Mochal) Graham on Feb. 25, 1955. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1973. He earned a B.A. from Coe College and an M.A. from Drake University. He was the chief financial officer for Newton Community School District and retired in 2018 from the Cedar Rapids Community School District, where he proudly served as CFO for 21 years. He was a member of a number of community organizations. Steve enjoyed running and all activities involving his family and children. He was looking forward to a long retirement in paradise with his wife and three young sons. God had other plans. Steve is survived by his wife, Ali Graham, Marco Island, Fla., and children, Christopher Graham (residence unknown), Mallorie Kaut, Hiawatha, Iowa, McKenna Graham, Tucson, Ariz., and Brady, Asher and Eli, (minor children), Marco Island. He also is survived by siblings, Mike Graham, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeff Graham, Marion, Iowa, Laurie Valentine (Marty), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dave Graham (Diane), Cedar Rapids, Tammara Michalec (Stephan), Amana, Iowa, and Regina Graham, Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Gloria Barta Graham; his parents, Don and MaryAnn Graham; and his brother, Phil Graham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for the three minor children be sent in care of Alison Graham, P.O. Box 637, Marco Island, FL 34146. Steve was a humble, kind and honest man with a compassionate and giving soul. He helped to encourage everyone he encountered to seek and to find the best part of themselves and encouraged them to share it readily and confidently with the people around them. Steve cherished his family above all else, and loved them mightily. He knew the value of time well spent and invested his in his wife, children, family and friends. The world is a better place because Steve Graham walked the face of this earth. His memory will live on in those fortunate enough to have spent time walking with him. His family wishes to extend their gratitude to the countless angels on earth who have provided love, support, encouragement and prayers generously for their family throughout Steve's cancer journey. They would also like to thank the entire staff at Avow Hospice that helped care for Steve in his final months of life. They are eternally grateful, as always, to all!