STEPHEN OLIVER PRIOR Walker Stephen Oliver Prior, 66, of Walker, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rowley Community Center Rowley, Iowa. Steve was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Clint and Doty Prior. In 1969, Steve enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War as a combat engineer, operating heavy equipment. He was united in marriage July 11, 1978, to Kathryn Kuhn. From this union, two boys were born, Travis Andrew and Timothy Alan. In 1985, the family moved to Southern California. Steve continued his career throughout his life until retirement. That included teaching his sons the same trade, often working together. Steve was trained to fight wildfires with equipment and went on to save numerous lives. He chose to retire back in Iowa close to his family and friends. Steve thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Prior; son, Travis (Salina) Prior; twin grandsons, Timothy Oliver and Thomas Owen; granddaughter, Autumn Rose; two sisters, Roxanna (Pat) Estling and Rebecca (Mark) O'Connell; three brothers, Jeff (Linda) Prior, Jon (Sherry) Prior and Mark (Barb) Prior; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Timothy Alan, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019