Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Vigil
Following Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Stephen "Steve" Smith Obituary
STEPHEN JAMES "STEVE" SMITH Iowa City Stephen James "Steve" Smith, 75, died peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. followed by a parish vigil service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rural Employment Alternatives (contact Janine Scandridge at [email protected]), an organization that has greatly assisted Steve's son, BJ, or to the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary (www.piercedhearts.org), where Steve's niece, Sister Rachel, is a nun. Steve was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Iowa City, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Parden) Smith. He received a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Iowa. On Nov. 6, 1971, Steve married Mary A. Dansdill at St. Thomas More Church in Iowa City. Steve was an insurance agent for more than 30 years with Parden, Batterman and Smith Inc., where he was a partner. Steve was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Mary of Iowa City; their children, Jean Ellen Smith (Nic Barnes) of London, England, Thomas E. Smith (Andrea) of Lucas, Texas, and their children Brooklynn and Avery, and Benjamin Joseph "BJ" Smith of Iowa City; his sister, Elizabeth Lynch (Terry) of Milwaukee; brother-in-law, Ronald Tack of Marion; plus numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law and extended family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ann Tack. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019
