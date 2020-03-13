|
STEPHEN SMITH Cedar Rapids On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Stephen Smith, 77, of Cedar Rapids, left his earthly home to be with the Lord. We can almost hear him singing "Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone" before God's throne. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, with visitation before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1960, Wartburg College in 1964 and received his master's from the University of Iowa. Steve was employed as a school psychologist for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas. He was an avid golfer who had 10 holes-in-one. Singing was a passion for him and he had his own karaoke machine. As an active member at First Lutheran Church and later St. Mark's Lutheran Church, he enjoyed singing in the choir, church worship bands, and helping lead several Alpha groups. His greatest joy was found in spending time with family and friends, and attending his grandchildren's music and sporting events. Steve is survived by his wife, Karolyn (Hanna) Smith, of 56 years; his three children, Mark (Kristy) Smith, Kris (Marty) Garrett and Jacque (Steve) Harms; and five grandchildren, Carson, Emma, Austin, Gretchen and Naomi; and brother, Mike (Barb) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dayle and Margaret Smith. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Bridgehaven, Eight Days of Hope, Hospice or a . Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020