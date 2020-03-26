|
STEPHEN CARL TRIMBLE Marengo Stephen Carl Trimble, was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 23, 1951, to Donna (Steffa) and Alvin "Gene" Trimble. and lost his courageous battle with cancer March 21, 2020. He was employed many years at both The Ronneburg and Casa Tequila restaurants. In his spare time, you could find him out in his yard tending to his many varieties of flowers. He will be greatly missed by his family, close friends and co-workers. He is survived by his brothers, Mike of Belle Plaine, and Russell of Marengo; a sister-in-law, Candi (Trimble) Paulson of Springville; nieces, Calista Trimble of Marengo and Chris Trimble of Ogden, Utah; as well as numerous cousins and the many special friends in his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Gene Trimble; and his brother, Kenneth. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Belle Plaine Specialty Care and UnityPoint Hospice for the care and comfort they provided Stephen during his last remaining days with us. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020