STEPHEN WEABLE Marion Stephen Weable, 78, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, with his wife of 60 years by his side. Steve lost his battle with lung cancer after a valiant struggle, indicative of the strength and fortitude with which he faced all of life's challenges. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, is caring for Steve and his family. Survivors include his wife, Suzanne; children, Trent (Beverly) of Berwyn, Ill., and Wade (Tara Miller) of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Miller; great-granddaughter, Nyx; siblings, Suzanne Lentner of Florida and Denny of Arizona; three nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. Stephen Sires Weable was the first baby born in 1942 on Jan. 1, in Webster City, Iowa, to Duane and Maxiene (Sires) Weable. The family later moved to Cedar Rapids, where he attended Kennedy High School. Stephen was a classmate of Suzanne Elyea, and they were married on April 16, 1960, in Cedar Rapids. Steve's wife describes her husband as strong, artistic and courageous. He exhibited these characteristics in his chosen career as a Cedar Rapids firefighter from 1969 until 1994. He did hand-lettering on the fire trucks in addition to being an active firefighter. An article in the Cedar Rapids Gazette shows him manning a hose in January of 1977 fighting a fire from atop the towers at Quaker Oats. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and was especially skilled at trapshooting. He worked hard in all aspects of his life and Steve's sons benefited from having a father who raised them well and taught them to fish and do woodworking. Steve and Sue ran the Remember When Antiques Shop in Marion for the past 20 years and enjoyed going to estate sales to stock the shop. Steve is preceded in death by his parents. Please share your support and memories with Steve's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.