STEPHEN "STEVE" EDWARD YANDA Cedar Rapids Stephen "Steve" Edward Yanda, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged. A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Memorial. An open gathering will be held outdoors at the Yanda residence at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Virtual livestream of the services will be available at Cedar Memorial's website, client.tribucast.com/tcid/38705552
. Steve was born Feb. 5, 1948, the son of Donovan and Anne (Long) Yanda. Steve joined the Marines in 1965 and served in the Vietnam War in the 3rd Battalion 12th Marine Regiment until 1969. On July 12, 1969, Steve married the love of this life, Dianne McEndree. They spent 51 loving years together. Steve was a true family man and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was well known for his talent to repair diesel motors and Allison transmissions that earned him high recognition in the community. He was employed at Moorman Equipment, RSC Corp. and self-employed through retirement with S&J Repair. When Steve was not working on an engine or transmission, he enjoyed fishing, watching NHRA drag races, watching westerns, enjoying a cold beer, playing slots or resting his eyelids. Those left to cherish Steve's memory are his wife, Dianne; and his children, Rob (Amy) Yanda, Roxy (Jeff) Grady, Ranell (Joe) Mullin and Kade Yanda; his grandchildren, Courtney, Lindsey, Ryan, Logan, Nolan, Grace, Matthew, Hanna, Emily and Billie; and his great-grandchildren, Lainey, Alyson, Lyric, Kennedy and Willow. Steve's siblings include Donna, Joe, Dana and Julie Yanda. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny Yanda. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
