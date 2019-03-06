STEVE BALVIN Cedar Rapids Steve Balvin, 65, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, as a result of a fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends at the church one hour before Mass. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Steve was born March 31, 1953, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Benjamin and Delores (Wiltgen) Balvin. After his mother died at a young age, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Wilson and Albina Masker. Steve graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972. He worked in the cafeteria at Mercy Medical Center and was a newspaper carrier for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Steve was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed going to watch the Cedar Rapids Kernels. He loved life and was grateful for the little things. Survivors include his brother, Larry (Jean) Balvin; two nieces, Shelley (Tom) Breen of Bettendorf and Rebecca (Jason) Shields of Fort Collins, Colo.; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Delores Balvin; and an infant brother, Jerry Balvin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Steve at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary