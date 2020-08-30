1/
Steve Olson
STEVE OLSON Marion Steve Olson, 56, of Marion, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, in his home of a brief illness. Because of COVID-19, it was Steve's wish to celebrate his life at a later date. Steve was born July 7, 1964. Steve married Chris Juett on Oct. 16, 1992. They resided in Marion. He worked for Saia LTL. Steve is survived by his wife, Chris; his children, Chad Olson (Deb), Kim Olson and Cody Olson (Shannon); three grandchildren, Dakota, Cadence and Lindsi; brother, Scott Olson (Nova); sister, Susan Olson; and stepmom, Charlene Olson. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Gary Olson; mother, Jerree; and stepdad, Ken Whittle.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
