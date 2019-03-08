Home

Steve Raymond Shiffer

Steve Raymond Shiffer Obituary
STEVE RAYMOND SHIFFER Cedar Rapids Steve Raymond Shiffer, 43, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of Des Moines, died of complications of addiction on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Steve was born March 15, 1975, in Atlantic, Iowa. He loved riding motorcycles and attended Christian Motorcyclist Association events. He was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ and was a valuable active member of Recovery Church. He is survived by Tonda Shiffer of Des Moines; children, Anjel Shiffer of Michigan, Chase Shiffer and Blake Shiffer, both from Des Moines; brother, William Shiffer of Winterset; sister, Tears Hiawia of Cedar Rapids; and parents, Julie Shiffer of Winterset, and Believer Bill Hiawia of Cedar Rapids. There will be a Going Home Celebration at 6 p.m. March 15, at Recovery Church located at Oakland Church 3000 42nd St. NE. Send cards, etc., to Believer Bill at 1549 Sixth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
