STEVE RUCKER Monticello Steve Rucker, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call at the church after 3 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Steven Rucker scholarship fund. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com