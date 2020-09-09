1/1
Steve Schmidt
1959 - 2020
STEVE SCHMIDT Cedar Rapids Steve Schmidt, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palisades-Kepler State Park in the spring of 2021. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Steven Donald Schmidt was born Sept. 29, 1959, the son of Don and Joyce Schmidt. Steve was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Washington High School and subsequently Luther College with a degree in business and French. It was at Luther College that Steve met his husband, Mark. Steve worked for General Mills for over 40 years, beginning in high school, until his retirement in 2019. Steve was a passionate volunteer and philanthropist for the Rapids AIDS Project (RAP) and Alzheimer's Association. Steve was known for his beautiful yard and gardens, ability to bake amazing pies and fluency in French. Steve enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, niece, and nephew; traveling the world; fishing; attending live theatre; drinking fine wine (and an occasional grasshopper); and driving his sports cars. His family and friends will fondly remember his compassion, generosity and the way he devotedly cared for others. Those left to carry on Steve's kindness include his loving partner and husband of 38-plus years, Mark Downing; mother, Joyce Schmidt; brother, Jim (Janet Black) Schmidt; daughter, Nikkole (Mark) Williamson; grandchildren, Logan, Bladen and Jackson Smart; niece, Lauren Smith; nephew, Jason (Maria) Block; brother-in-law, Rich Block; and best friends, Dave Seery and Tricia Kitzmann. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Schmidt; and sister, Janet Block. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made in Steve's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, One Iowa, Critter Crusaders or directly to his family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
