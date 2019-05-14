STEVEN RANDOLPH ADAMS Cedar Rapids Steven Randolph Adams, 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Cedar Rapids on April 19, 2019. There will not be a local visitation or service. He will be buried in a private service next to his parents in the cemetery at the Monastery of the Glorious Ascension in Resaca, Ga. Steve was born in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 16, 1956, to the Rev. Robert and Carolyn Adams. He was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids and attended Kennedy High School. He worked for a number of local businesses, including AEON International, the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Superior Janitorial Services. Steve was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for much of his life, later joining the congregation of St. Mark's Anglican Church. He was an avid anglophile and loved the works of Shakespeare and Elizabethan history. He is survived by his sister, Ann (Gary) Wright of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn.; brother, Stuart (Shelley) Adams of Stone City; nephews, Jason (Jane) Adams of Cedar Rapids and John V.W. Mansfield IV (Heather) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and several cousins. Steve always enjoyed a dog's companionship. Those who would like may make a remembrance donation to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019