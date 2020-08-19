1/1
Steven "Steve" Albert
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN "STEVE" ALBERT Urbana Steven "Steve" Albert, 62, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home following a brief illness with cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana officiated by Father Jim Brokman. Burial will take place at Urbana Memorial Cemetery. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. Steve was born July 1, 1958, the son of Clarence and Darlene (Fish) Albert. On Oct. 1, 1994, he was united in marriage to Joyce M. Sperfslage. Following his dream, Steve opened the first Albert Auto in 1999. He later opened three additional shops. Steve was happiest when driving his Corvette and camping on the weekends. Those who knew Steve loved him for his big heart, kindness, honesty, humor and practical jokes. He touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Steve is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Joyce; children, Jeremy, Jennifer, Chad, Travis, Amy and Derek; six grandchildren; brother, Jerry; and his beloved fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Darlene Albert; and sister, Jayleen. A memorial fund in Steve's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Steve at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved