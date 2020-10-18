STEVEN ANTHONY BURKE Cedar Rapids Steven Anthony Burke, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. There was a private service and burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Steven was born April 20, 1952, to Viola and John Burke of Cedar Rapids. He married Bridget Lambert on Feb. 14, 1977, in California. They had three children: Tiffany, Veronica and Bryan Burke. Steve moved back to Cedar Rapids in 1994. He loved his children very much. Steven had served in the U.S. Navy and was an honored veteran. He is survived by children, Tiffany and Veronica Burke and grandsons, Shayne and Maalik, all of California; and brother, David Burke of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Bryan. Memorials can be donated to the Salvation Army.



