Steven Arthur Pudil
STEVEN ARTHUR PUDIL Swisher Steven Arthur Pudil, 75, of Swisher, passed away surrounded with love and his family by his side on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his son and daughter-in-law's home following an 18-months-long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Saturday, July 11, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m at the American Legion in Swisher: 68 Third St. SE, Swisher, IA 52338. Military honors will take place at 4 p.m., followed by food, drink and conversation. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
