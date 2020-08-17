1/
Steven Charles Gregory
1955 - 2020
STEVEN CHARLES GREGORY Cedar Rapids Steve was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Charles and Marlys Gregory. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, from a fall suffered one week prior. Survivors include his son, Clayton Gregory and Clayton's half-sister, Rhonda Perry, whom he called his daughter; his sister, Colleen Whitters, and her husband, Jim; and his nieces and nephews, Lisa Whitters, Jamey Whitters, Curt Whitters and Annie Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Phillip Gregory. His ashes will be buried in Alaska next to theirs. Steve would expect nothing, but if you are so moved, a donation to the local food bank in Cedar Rapids would be helping others and he would have liked that. Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
