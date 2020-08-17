STEVEN CHARLES GREGORY Cedar Rapids Steve was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Charles and Marlys Gregory. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, from a fall suffered one week prior. Survivors include his son, Clayton Gregory and Clayton's half-sister, Rhonda Perry, whom he called his daughter; his sister, Colleen Whitters, and her husband, Jim; and his nieces and nephews, Lisa Whitters, Jamey Whitters, Curt Whitters and Annie Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Phillip Gregory. His ashes will be buried in Alaska next to theirs. Steve would expect nothing, but if you are so moved, a donation to the local food bank in Cedar Rapids would be helping others and he would have liked that. Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com
