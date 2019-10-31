|
STEVEN CHESMORE Lisbon Steven Chesmore, 64, of Lisbon passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Steven Keith Chesmore was born Sept. 15, 1955, in Independence, Iowa, to Keith and Florence (Wilson) Chesmore. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence in 1973. He served in the Navy Seabees from July 1973 to September 1975. Steve was married to Linda Black on March 6, 1976, in Independence. He was a car enthusiast and liked rebuilding them. He also enjoyed attending car shows and sharing his passion with his children and grandchildren. Steve also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping. Steve is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Joshua (Tracey) Chesmore of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Angie (Donnie) Goddard of Marion; five grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Samuel, Luxton and Adalyn; his parents, Keith and Florence Chesmore; sister, Lori (Jim) Conway; sister, Diane (Don) Clouse; and brother, Michael (Kris) Chesmore. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Logan Goddard. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019